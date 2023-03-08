Palestinian police fire tear gas, disperse militant funeral

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces have fired tear gas canisters and flash grenades at angry Palestinian protesters during a funeral for a militant in the occupied West Bank. Wednesday’s rare encounter highlighted deep public dissatisfaction with the Palestinian self-rule government. Palestinians gathered in the northern West Bank city of Nablus for the funeral of a Hamas militant, 49-year-old Abdul Fattah Kharushah, who was killed Tuesday. Kharushah was wanted by Israel in the killing of two Israeli brothers in the nearby town of Hawara last month. It was Israel’s latest bloody raid into the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp, leaving five other Palestinians dead and over two dozen wounded.

