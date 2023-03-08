Pakistani police use water cannon, tear gas on Khan rally

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistani police used water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the eastern city of Lahore. Police say two dozen protesters were arrested on Wednesday for defying a government ban on holding rallies. The developments followed Khan’s launching of provincial election campaigns. A senior leader of Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party says scores of supporters were also detained ahead of the planned rally in Lahore, where Khan lives. The former premier, who was in his home at the time during the police crackdown on his supporters, condemned the use of “massive police violence against unarmed” people.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.