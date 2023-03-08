Man who killed 4 during Houston drug robbery faces execution

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate is facing execution for the drug-related killings of four people more than 30 years ago. Arthur Brown Jr. is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas. The 52-year-old was condemned for the June 1992 deaths in a Houston home during a drug robbery. Authorities said Brown was part of a ring that shuttled drugs from Texas to Alabama and had bought drugs from a Houston couple. Brown’s attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his execution over claims he is intellectually disabled. Prosecutors say evidence shows Brown is not intellectually disabled. He would be the fifth inmate in Texas and the ninth in the U.S. put to death this year.

