Georgian police disperse crowd protesting foreign agent law

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in Georgia’s capital have fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse demonstrators around the parliament building protesting legislation they say could stifle civil society. Lawmakers on Tuesday approved a first reading of the proposed law that would require some media outlets and nongovernmental organizations to register as “agents of foreign influence.” More than 60 protesters were arrested after the approval. Russia has used a similar law to close or discredit organizations critical of the government. Protest leaders on Wednesday urged demonstrators to prevent lawmakers from returning to the building until the measure is withdrawn. Opponents see the legislation as potentially obstructing Georgia’s stated intention of joining NATO and the European Union one day.

