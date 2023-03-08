Disabled actors shine in basketball comedy ‘Champions’

NEW YORK (AP) — The new comedy “Champions” stars Woody Harrelson and Kaitlin Olson, but the veteran actors have tough competition for the spotlight with some charismatic newcomers. Harrelson plays a college basketball coach with a bad temper who finds himself coaching a basketball team young adults with intellectual disabilities. The team helps him rediscover his love of the game. Producers auditioned hundreds of people before finding the 10 standout personalities that made up the Friends basketball team. The 10 actors have different intellectual challenges but many found their comedy chops on screen and are excited to serve as role models for other disabled actors.

