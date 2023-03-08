At least 3 Palestinians killed in Israeli military raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say at least three Palestinians have were killed after Israeli security forces entered a village in the northern occupied West Bank. The Israeli military on Thursday did not immediately offer comment on the raid into the village of Jaba, south of the flashpoint city of Jenin. The Palestinian Health Ministry did not identify the dead, but said they were shot by Israeli fire during an Israeli military operation. The past two months have been marked by escalating violence across the West Bank.

