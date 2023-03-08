Arkansas House sends governor trans care malpractice bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have sent the Republican governor a bill that would make it easier to sue doctors who provide gender-affirming care to minors. The GOP-led Arkansas House voted overwhelmingly for final approval of the malpractice bill, which attempts to reinstate a ban on gender-affirming care to minors that’s been blocked by a federal judge. The legislation would let someone who received gender-affirming care as a minor to file a malpractice lawsuit against the doctor for up to 15 years after they turn 18. Under current Arkansas law, medical malpractice claims must be filed within two years of an injury. The office of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she backs the bill.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.