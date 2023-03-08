82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards

NEW YORK (AP) — An 82-year-old Colorado man has been charged with selling and trading fake Michael Jordan basketball cards. Prosecutors in New York say Mayo Gilbert McNeil made more than $800,000 off the scheme over four years. He was arrested in Denver on Wednesday after a complaint was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn. He is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Authorities say he made numerous fraudulent deals between 2015 and 2019. In one, he allegedly sold a counterfeit card to a victim in Manhasset, New York, for $4,500. In a brief phone call, McNeil said he had done nothing wrong.

