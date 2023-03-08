4 acquitted over Brussels diamond heist; almost nothing

BRUSSELS (AP) — Four remaining suspects in a brazen 2013 diamond heist at Brussels Airport have been acquitted on appeal. It is unclear whether the mastermind of the massive gem theft will ever be found. Only one accomplice has been convicted and a small part of the loot recovered. Eighteen other suspects were acquitted in 2018. Wednesday’s court ruling makes the robbery look like almost a perfect crime. Eight robbers dressed as police officers got onto the tarmac of the airport and forced their way into the hold of a plane before disappearing with diamonds estimated at $50 million at the time.

By RAF CASERT and SYLVAIN PLAZY Associated Press

