US judge strikes down Missouri gun law as unconstitutional

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri law banning local police from enforcing federal gun laws has been struck down as unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes on Tuesday tossed the law. The law forbid local police from enforcing federal gun laws that don’t have an equivalent state law. The U.S. Justice Department says the law wreaked havoc with crime-fighting partnerships with Missouri law enforcement. The state’s Republican-led legislature passed the law in 2021. GOP lawmakers who pushed the law said they were motivated by potential new gun restrictions under Democratic President Joe Biden, who signed a sweeping gun violence bill last year.

