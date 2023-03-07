Ukraine military identifies soldier seen in grisly war video

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military has tentatively identified as one of its missing soldiers a man who appeared to be shot dead by Russian-speakers in a short video. The footage circulated widely on Ukrainian social media and caused an uproar. The country’s chief prosecutor announced a criminal investigation into the killing, and human rights chief Dmytro Lubinets argued that it was a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Senior Ukrainian officials alleged, without providing further evidence, that the man was an unarmed prisoner of war killed by Russian soldiers. The 30th Mechanized Brigade on its Facebook page named the man as Tymofii Shadura.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.