Toni Morrison honored with new stamp, unveiled at Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Nobel laureate Toni Morrison is now forever immortalized on a stamp honoring the prolific writer, editor, scholar and mentor. Princeton University hosted a series of events on Tuesday featuring multiple guest speakers, including former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and the Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden. The series of events opened with a recording of Morrison’s voice playing in the auditorium, reciting words from her 1992 novel “Jazz.” Morrison’s family was also in attendance to commemorate the work of the former Princeton professor who taught at the university for almost two decades.

