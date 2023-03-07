Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal investigators on Tuesday announced a special investigation into rail operator Norfolk Southern. The move follows a fiery derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border in February and several other accidents, including the death of a train conductor this week. The National Transportation Safety Board says it will begin a broad look at the railroad’s safety culture, saying it has sent investigation teams to look into five significant accidents involving Norfolk Southern since December 2021. The agency also said it was urging the company to take immediate action to review and assess its safety practices.

By JOSH FUNK and JOHN SEEWER Associated Press

