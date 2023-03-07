Qatar’s top diplomat is sworn in as new prime minister

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar’s top diplomat has been sworn in as the new prime minister, replacing another member of the ruling family who had held the post since 2020. The state-run Qatar News Agency says Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was sworn in on Tuesday as the new head of government, without providing further details. Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, appoints the holders of top offices, usually from members of the ruling family. As in other Gulf Arab countries, politics is largely confined to the ruling family and developments are rarely aired in public. Sheikh Mohammed has served as foreign minister since 2016.

