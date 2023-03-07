Nonbinary Oklahoma lawmaker censured after protest arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Republicans have formally censured their nonbinary Democratic colleague after state troopers said the lawmaker blocked them from questioning a transgender rights activist accused of assaulting a police officer during a protest over anti-trans legislation. The House voted along party lines Tuesday to censure Rep. Mauree Turner. The Legislature’s effort to prohibit gender affirming medical care for trans children this year has prompted several protests at the Capitol. After one protest, troopers wanted to question the activist accused of scuffling with an officer. Turner temporarily shielded that activist in their legislative office. Turner has been removed from all committees unless they issue a formal apology. Turner is refusing to apologize.

