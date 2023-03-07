Biden to host South Korean leader Yoon for 2nd state visit
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for the second state visit of his administration. The White House said Tuesday that Yoon will be joined by first lady Kim Keon Hee. A state dinner will be held on April 26. The trip will mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and South Korea. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the alliance is “critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity” around the world.” The first state visit of Biden’s administration was held for French President Emmanuel Macron in December.