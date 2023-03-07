‘Be All You Can Be’: Army brings back old ad slogan

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. Army is bringing back its classic “Be All You Can Be” slogan from the 1980s for a campaign that senior commanders hope will help turn around recruiting troubles. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville was sprinkling the revived slogan into conversations with soldiers and reporters while visiting Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Tuesday. The Army’s new advertising campaign is scheduled to launch Wednesday. “Be All You Can Be” was the centerpiece slogan of the Army’s recruitment ads from 1981 through 2001. The trade publication Advertising Age once ranked it among the most successful ad campaigns of all time. Asked why the Army is bringing it back, McConville said: “Why wouldn’t you bring back success?”

