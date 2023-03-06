Work begins to clear water canals following New Mexico fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Work to clear tons of ash, silt and other debris from a traditional irrigation canal in northern New Mexico has started, and residents who depend on the water say it’s just in time for the spring runoff. Acequia de Cañoncito is the first on the list. Dozens of irrigation systems known as acequias were damaged following a historic wildfire that charred more than 530 square miles in the Rocky Mountain foothills last year. The conflagration was sparked by federal prescribed burn operations. Cleaning the acequias is usually done by hand by community members each spring, but the severity of damage now requires heavy equipment.

