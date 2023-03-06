Father of Nashville Waffle House shooter gets 18 months

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man has received an 18-month prison sentence after being convicted of illegally giving his son an assault-style rifle he later used in a 2018 shooting attack that killed four people at a Waffle House in Tennessee. A judge last May convicted Jeffrey Reinking of illegal delivery of a firearm to a person treated for mental illness within the past five years, The 59-year-old Reinking was sentenced Friday and given 90 days to prepare a likely appeal before he must report. At Reinking’s bench trial, prosecutors argued the father knew son Travis Reinking had undergone mental health treatment in 2016. The rifle used in the attack was one of the guns the father returned to him.

