DC to pull new crime law; Senate still plans to reject it

WASHINGTON (AP) — The D.C. Council is withdrawing a sweeping rewrite of the capital city’s criminal code from consideration, just before a U.S. Senate vote that seemed set to overturn the measure. But the move will not prevent the Senate vote or spare President Joe Biden a politically charged decision on whether to endorse the congressional action. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson announced the withdrawal Monday morning. Congress reviews all newly passed D.C. laws under the Home Rule arrangement, and frequently alters or limits them through budget riders. But the criminal code rewrite seemed set to be the first law in decades to be completely overturned.

