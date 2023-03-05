Funeral of Thai ‘cave boy’ who died in UK ends with prayers

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — Mourners have filled a temple chamber for a final prayer session in northern Thailand for one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in 2018 who died at school in England last month. Seventeen-year-old Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep was found unconscious in his room on Feb. 12 at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire and died at a hospital two days later. Sunday’s Buddhist prayer session was held at the temple near the Tham Luang Cave, where Duangphet and 11 of his soccer teammates and their coach were trapped for more than two weeks before they were safely guided out by expert cave divers from around the world working with Thai navy SEALs.

