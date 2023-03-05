Egypt’s leader, visiting Iraqi premier seek to deepen ties

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has met with Iraq’s prime minister in Cairo as the two countries seek to deepen their ties and reinforce a regional alliance with Jordan. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani landed in the Egyptian capital Sunday. This is al-Sudani’s first trip to Cairo since his Cabinet was approved by the Iraqi parliament in October. El-Sissi visited Iraq in June 2021 to become the first Egyptian head of state to visit the country since the 1990s. Egypt, Iraq and Jordan have intensified their connections, and their leaders held five summits since 2019.

