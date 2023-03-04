Suspect killed, 3 arrested in killing of Philippine governor

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Police have killed one suspect and arrested three others in the brazen shootings that killed a central Philippine provincial governor and eight others, including poor villagers seeking aid from the political leader. The killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo at his home on Saturday by at least six men armed with assault rifles and wearing military-like camouflage uniforms and bullet-resistant vests was the deadliest in a series of attacks on politicians in recent weeks in the country. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the killing of Degamo, who backed him in elections last year, and said his “government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice.”

