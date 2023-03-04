Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A tanker truck has crashed on a Maryland highway and caught fire, killing the driver and damaging other vehicles and homes. State police tweeted Saturday afternoon that the driver had died but no other fatalities or injuries had been reported. The Frederick News-Post reports the vehicle was a gas tanker that overturned, hit a tree and exploded, sparking massive flames and billowing smoke. Police say the crash is under investigation. The State Highway Administration says the crash shut down U.S. 15 in Frederick in both directions for an “extended closure.”