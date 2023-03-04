Chinese company rejects rights accusation after US sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — BGI Group, one of the world’s biggest genetics analysis companies, has said it never would be involved in human rights abuses after the U.S. government said there was a danger some of its units might contribute to Chinese surveillance. Three BGI units were among Chinese companies added to an “entity list” last week that limits access to U.S. technology on security or human rights grounds. The Chinese government accused Washington on Friday of improperly attacking China’s companies. BGI said its services are only for civilian and scientific purposes. In a written statement, the company said it “does not condone and would never be involved in any human-rights abuses.”

