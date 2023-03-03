Woman reported missing 31 years ago found in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who went missing more than 30 years ago in a case that stumped authorities who later declared her legally dead has been found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico. Patricia Kopta left behind a husband and siblings and lived in northern Puerto Rico for a while before she was taken as a person “in need” to the adult care home in 1999. That’s according to police and relatives who hold a news conference about her this week in Ross Township, where she once lived. Known as a street preacher in her home town, Kopta initially kept her past secret while in Puerto Rico. But she began to divulge details as she suffered progressively from dementia, police say

