U.S. offers reward of up to $5 million for Congo’s IS leader

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Congo says the U.S. is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information that could lead to the capture of Congo’s top jihadi, who leads an affiliate of the Islamic State group. The Rewards for Justice program of the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service is seeking information about Seka Musa Baluku, The embassy says Baluku’s group has engaged in brutal violence against Congolese citizens and regional military forces in eastern Congo’s North Kivu and Ituri provinces. The group is known by various names, including the Allied Democratic Forces and Daesh-DRC. More than 120 armed groups fight for power, influence and resources in eastern Congo.

