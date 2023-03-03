Massive farmers protest expected to disrupt Brussels traffic

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hundreds of tractors driven by angry farmers protesting a plan to cut nitrate levels are headed to Brussels, with major traffic disruption expected across Belgium’s capital city. The BB farmers union and several others were combining efforts and were expecting more than 2,000 tractors. Police warned that disruptions could last until the end of the day and recommended people use public transportation instead of personal cars. The Flemish regional government is struggling to find a deal to cut nitrate pollution over farmers’ objections that it would put many out of business.

