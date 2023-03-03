Hamilton cleared to race in Bahrain after jewelry inspection

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One great Lewis Hamilton has been cleared to race in the first practice session of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after having his jewelry inspected. Hamilton clashed with governing body FIA last year over the wearing of jewelry and was cleared at the Singapore GP in October for wearing a nose stud. Hamilton explained to stewards at the time that he had to keep the stud in because of complications linked to a blood blister on his nose. The FIA did not mention his nose stud in its statement but says in its verdict that the seven-time F1 champion had received a medical exemption relating to “concerns about disfigurement.”

