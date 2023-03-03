Climate activists protest Germany’s transportation policies

BERLIN (AP) — Climate protesters are gathering in Berlin and dozens of other German cities to demand tougher government action against global warming. They especially want the government to curb greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector. A small pro-business party that controls Germany’s Ministry of Transport has pushed back against efforts to impose a general speed limit, phase out combustion engines and reduce road building. The refusal has frustrated the party’s larger coalition partners as well as climate campaigners. Friday’s protests in Germany are part of a global “climate strike” called by the group Fridays for Future, which drew inspiration from Swedish activist Greta Thunberg’s protests outside the parliament in Stockholm.

