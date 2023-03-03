Canadian held for death of Canadian woman at Mexico resort

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Canadian woman at a resort south of Cancun. Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo confirmed the suspect is also a Canadian. They said the death occurred in the Riviera Maya, the stretch of coast south of Cancun. It was unclear if the man had a lawyer. Prosecutors said the man was in custody, and the case was being studied for possible charges.

