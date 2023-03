PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Police say one person has been killed and at least five others were injured when a hand grenade exploded at the entrance of a courthouse in Montenegro’s capital. Police spokeswoman Carna Rastoder said the man who detonated the grenade was killed in the explosion. Friday’s blast was preceded by several hoax bomb alerts against government and court buildings, which have led to evacuations in recent weeks.

