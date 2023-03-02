Tennessee GOP lawmaker apologizes over ‘hanging’ comment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Republican lawmaker has apologized after asking earlier this week if “hanging by a tree” could be added to the state’s execution methods. Rep. Paul Sherrell, who is white, first made the remark on Tuesday as a separate lawmaker was introducing legislation to include the firing squad to execute death row inmates. At the time, no one on the legislative committee reprimanded or pushed back against Sherrell’s comments. However, his words gained traction throughout the week, which led to the Republican’s apology on the House floor on Thursday. The comment has shocked Black lawmakers who point to the state’s dark history of lynching.

