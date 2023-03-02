Russian envoy says nuclear powers may clash over Ukraine

GENEVA, Switzerland (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat has warned that Western support for Ukraine could trigger an open conflict between nuclear powers. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was speaking at the United Nations’ conference on disarmament on Thursday. He criticized the U.S. and its allies for openly declaring the goal of defeating Russia in a “hybrid” war. Ryabkov said that it violates their obligations under international agreements and is fraught with expansion of the war in Ukraine. Ryabkov warned that “the U.S. and NATO policy of fueling the conflict in Ukraine” and their ”increasing involvement in the military confrontation is fraught with a direct military clash of nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences.”

