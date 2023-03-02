Premier League urged to review Saudi-Newcastle deal

GENEVA (AP) — The Premier League has been urged to review a legally binding promise made by the owners of English soccer club Newcastle in 2021 that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund was separate from the country’s government. Human rights group Amnesty International believes that pledge was contradicted by an American court document revealed this week. Lawyers for Saudi-backed LIV Golf in a case against the PGA Tour claimed Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund should be regarded as “a foreign state.” Separation between the Saudi state and PIF was a legal condition of the Premier League approving the Newcastle takeover in October 2021.

