Palestinians: Israeli fire kills teen in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces shot dead a teenage boy in the north of the occupied West Bank, the latest in a flare-up of bloody violence that has raged for months. The ministry says the 15-year-old was wounded with a live bullet in the back and died at hospital. Another teenager was hit with a gunshot in the back. The Israeli army has been conducting near-daily raids in Palestinian-controlled areas of the West Bank as violence that began last spring continued. Meanwhile, an Israeli court convicted four Jewish Israelis of incitement to violence and terror for participating in a wedding and celebrating an arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.