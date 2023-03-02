Pakistan frees retired general accused of inciting violence

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani defense lawyer says a court has released an anti-government retired army general who is a vocal supporter of the country’s popular former prime minister. Thursday’s ruling comes days after retired general Amjad Shoab was arrested on charges of inciting the public and government employees against national institutions. His lawyer, Mian Ashfaq, said a court in Islamabad threw out charges against Shoaib and freed him. Shoaib’s arrest drew condemnation from former premier Imran Khan’s supporters and human rights activists.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.