No bail for Pennsylvania man with explosives in suitcase

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities say a Pennsylvania man admits packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter into a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida. A judge on Thursday has denied bail for 40-year-old Marc Muffley of Lansford. Prosecutors say he fled the Lehigh Valley airport on Monday when he heard his name paged and feared being arrested. During a court hearing Thursday held over videoconference, a defense lawyer suggested the one-time construction worker only wanted to set fireworks off on a Florida beach. But the judge says he knew the items were prohibited on the flight.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.