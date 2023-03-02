Mayor arrested on child porn counts in Maryland college town

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland mayor is facing 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. Patrick Wojahn was arrested Thursday in the city of College Park, which includes the University of Maryland campus. Prince George’s County Police said the department investigated after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified officers on Feb. 17 that a social media account had distributed suspected child pornography. Authorities say detectives traced the account to Wojahn, who was serving his second term as mayor after winning election in 2015. The 47-year-old resigned as mayor late Wednesday.

