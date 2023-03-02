Houston police ticket man for feeding homeless people

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police ticketed a man feeding homeless residents outside a public library, provoking outrage from a charitable group and plans to challenge a longstanding city ordinance. The city enacted rules in 2012 regulating those who provide free food outdoors to those in need. But Nick Cooper, of Food Not Bombs said Thursday it wasn’t enforced until Wednesday, when one of his fellow volunteers was issued a citation at the library where the group has provided meals for decades. The city says it supports the charitable food services provided across the city and that there is one approved site on public property.

