GOP-sought primary voter restrictions become law in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Switching political parties to choose the primary in which to vote is about to become more difficult in Wyoming. Republican Gov. Mark Gordon says he will allow a bill curtailing so-called party crossover voting to become law on Friday without his signature. Gordon says the bill’s flaws may confuse voters but not enough to veto it. Crossover voting is getting more scrutiny in Wyoming as Democrats struggle to field strong candidates and the state’s Republican primaries often all but decide who wins office. Republicans in GOP-dominated Wyoming grumble that crossover voting waters down conservative values among GOP candidates.

