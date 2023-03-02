Biden begins push for funding for pandemic fraud measures

President Joe Biden’s administration is starting a push to get Congress to fund measures to help prosecute fraud in government coronavirus pandemic relief programs. The plans include measures to prevent future identity theft and help victims. The request is for $1.6 billion. A chunk of the money would go to hiring more prosecutors to pursue the cases. The Democratic administration also wants to lengthen statutes of limitations to give authorities more time to investigate and prosecute the cases. The Labor Department’s Inspector General’s Office estimates there has been $164 billion in improper unemployment fraud payments alone, much of it to fraudsters.

