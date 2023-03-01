West Virginia governor signs campus carry gun bill
By JOHN RABY
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s governor has signed a bill allowing people with concealed carry permits to take firearms onto public college and university campuses. Gov. Jim Justice sighed the bill Wednesday, two weeks after a public hearing in which residents vehemently opposed the bill. The measure sailed through the Republican-dominated state Senate and House of Delegates. It prohibits the open carry of a firearm on a college or university campus. The bill allows institutions of higher learning to implement exceptions. It goes into effect in July 2024. Similar legislation has passed in 11 other states.