Trump set to headline diminished gathering of conservatives

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The annual Conservative Political Action Conference was once one of the premier gatherings on the GOP campaign calendar. It was a must-stop for serious contenders testing the waters on presidential runs. That’s no longer the case. This year’s event kicks off Wednesday just outside of Washington, but many of the party’s best known likely candidates are skipping. It’s also a time of controversy and questioning over the conference’s place in a movement that remains deeply split over its allegiance to former President Donald Trump. Adding to the turmoil is a lawsuit filed by an unnamed Republican campaign staffer against the chair of the American Conservative Union, the conference organizer.

By JILL COLVIN and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.