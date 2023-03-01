Trump planning first Iowa trip since announcing 2024 bid
By THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump is planning to visit Iowa in mid-March, a first foray to the leadoff caucus state since announcing his 2024 White House campaign. The former president hinted at an Iowa trip “very soon” in a radio interview with a Des Moines talk show host on Tuesday. A day later, a Trump aide confirmed that plans were underway for an upcoming appearance, but declined to provide details about the location or date, beyond the middle of this month. Trump has been notably absent in Iowa, where other high-profile Republicans have visited after a slow start to campaigning in the state.