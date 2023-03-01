Transgender woman attacked at Minneapolis rail station

A transgender woman has been brutally assaulted near a light rail station in Minneapolis, suffering a rib fracture, collapsed lung and brain bleed. Police responded Monday morning after receiving a call that a woman was lying on the ground near Lake St. Station. According to criminal complaints, officers are concerned the assault was motivated by anti-transgender bias. A spokesperson for the county attorney’s office says the case is being investigated, and more evidence is needed to determine the motive. Two men were arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and third-degree assault. A third person has not been identified.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.