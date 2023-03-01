Top Lebanese intel chief, mediator with Syria steps down

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese intelligence chief who has mediated the release of Westerners held in Syria and also acted as a mediator within Lebanon has stepped down after attempts to extend his term failed. Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim’s term as a head of the General Security Directorate ends on Thursday, when he reaches retirement age of 64 in Lebanon. He was replaced by one of his aides on Wednesday. Ibrahim, who headed the agency, is known for his wide reginal and international connections. One of the cases he has been dealing with is that of American journalist Austin Tice, missing in Syria since 2012.

