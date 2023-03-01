Shiffrin dominates training as she eyes Stenmark’s record

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin dominated downhill training ahead of what could become another record-breaking weekend. Shiffrin is aiming for her 86th career World Cup victory to match the all-time mark set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin is expected to have three chances this weekend. She could also lock up the season-long World Cup title for the fifth time in her career. That would move Shiffrin past Lindsey Vonn for a second time this season. Shiffrin broke Vonn’s women’s record of 82 career World Cup wins in January.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.