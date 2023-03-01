Russians place flowers at burnt out tanks in Baltic cities

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Burnt-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainian forces last year have gone on display in recent days in the capitals of the three Baltics states. Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians are turning out to view them and snap photos in sympathy with the Ukrainians defending their homeland. But among those visiting the tanks are also members of the countries’ sizeable ethnic Russian minorities, some of whom placed flowers and lit candles to commemorate the fallen Russian soldiers and express support for Moscow. The Russian gestures of support for Russia’s side in the war have set off at least one fist fight in Vilnius. They underline the tensions simmering in the Baltic nations between the Baltic majorities and the countries’ sizeable Russian minorities.

By YURAS KARMANAU, LIUDAS DAPKUS and VANESSA GERA Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.