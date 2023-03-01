N.C. senators vote for medical pot at appropriate time

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina legislators voted twice this week at an appropriate time — 4:20 p.m. — for legislation that would legalize marijuana for medical use in the state. The state Senate voted 36-10 on Wednesday for the measure for the second day in a row. Roll-call documents show senators voted on the bill Tuesday and Wednesday at exactly 4:20 p.m. The number “420” makes a reference to April 20, which is also known as “420 Day,” an annual day of celebration of marijuana. The bill’s chief sponsor attributed Tuesday’s vote time more to happenstance, but said it was in the back of his mind on Wednesday.

